Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

High School Student Fixes His School Bus

April 12, 2024 6:41AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

When Gavin Natti was driving home from a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday In Massachusetts and saw his school bus on the side of the road, he immediately took action.

He’s a junior at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School said the bus had overheated, and his bus driver was surprised to see him come to the rescue. 

They notified the school’s bus mechanic who only came once Gavin knew he didn’t have the replacement part. Together they fixed it and he was riding that bus to school the next morning! 

You May Also Like

1

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Shows And Renames Her Tour
2

On Tour and Beyond: Charlie Onna Spouts Off
3

Adorable Toddler Greets Everyone In The Store
4

Apple Lays Off More Than 600 Workers In California In Its First Major Round Of Post-Pandemic Cuts
5

Ford Recalls Nearly 43,000 SUVS