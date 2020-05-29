Higher Anchorage property tax bills linked to school funding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — Anchorage property tax bills have increased over the last year, rising to an average of $1,675 per $100,000 of property. The Anchorage Daily News reported the increase is related to a transfer of school bond debt reimbursement burden from the state to local taxpayers resulting from a veto by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The bills vary based on the city area of each taxpayer’s property. The Anchorage Assembly approved Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s request to delay payment deadlines by a month because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first payment is due in July, with the second payment due in September.