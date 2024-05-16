Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Highly Anticipated EA Sports College Football 25 Comes Out July 19th

May 16, 2024 9:54AM AKDT
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – EA Sports has revealed an image of the College Football 25 cover that features Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter.

The video-game developer said the game will be released on July 19.

EA Sports unveiled the standard cover Thursday after a photo of its deluxe edition was leaked last week.

All three cover athletes are active players.

They said name, image and likeness money played no role in their decision to accept the cover offer.

EA Sports College Football 25 will be EA’s first college football game in over a decade.

