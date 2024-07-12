Hilarious Charades Game Ends In Proposal

This is cute and kind of spontaneous!

Liz was all in on a family game of charades, acting like a bear. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Tim was smiling behind her, watching her family guess incorrectly and waiting for her to turn around.

This wasn’t actually the original plan for the proposal, but while he was waiting for the right time to pop the question, that time just never seemed to reveal itself. The family all knew it was going to happen as he was taking pictures of the ring behind Liz all day as he waited for the right time to present itself. Well then her mom suggested going back to the cabin for some charades. And Liz as a bear ended up being the perfect!