Hoda Kotb Explains Family Medical Situation In Her Absence

Both Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were back on NBC’s Today after dealing with personal challenges that had them off the air for several days. Guthrie got COVID mid-show last week and had to leave, but Kotb had been gone for about two weeks. She explained Monday that her youngest daughter had been in the ICU at the hospital for an undisclosed illness, but is now back home. She said, “And we are watching her closely. I’m just so happy.”

Guthrie has dealt with COVID twice in the recent past, but Kotb’s absence without explanation caused concern among viewers.