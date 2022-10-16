Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Holiday Airfares Could Reach Record Highs

October 16, 2022 5:07AM AKDT
Planning to travel for the holidays? Waiting for airfares to go down? Well, that is not likely.

According to NBC news, airfare could reach record highs.

While many will point to inflation as the cause, it is also pent-up demand.

People are anxious to get out and make up for missed time being home for two years.

Christmas flights are averaging $435 round trip up 55% from last year and up 19% from 2019.

Do you plan to travel for the holidays? What is your mode of transportation? Is money a factor in how or if you travel?

