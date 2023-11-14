Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Hollywood A-Listers Are Fighting Over The Rights To Britney Spears’ Memoir

November 14, 2023 10:15AM AKST
Some big names are duking it out hoping to be the one to be able to make a movie or TV series based on Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me.

Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Shonda Rhimes have all shown interest, but sources tell Page Six that talks are only “beginning to take shape,” and Spears is taking things slow. A source says she is feeling “overwhelmed by the response” to her book and the “media frenzy surrounding it,” so her team is going to “hold off on making any major decisions about where the rights end up until she has time to catch her breath.”

