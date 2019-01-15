Homeowner confronts teenage burglary suspect, fires gunshot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a homeowner confronted a teenage theft suspect and fired a shot when the young man came at him.

Troopers at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday took a call of a home invasion northwest of North Pole.

Troopers say 18-year-old Raymond Koonaloak of Utqiagvik climbed through a dog door into the home and stole gloves and a circular saw.

The homeowner, carrying a gun, confronted Koonaloak outside the home.

Troopers say Koonaloak charged toward the homeowner, who fired a shot. No one was injured.

Koonaloak was jailed on suspicion of burglary, theft and criminal trespass and scheduled for arraignment Monday.

Online court documents to not list his attorney.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Body found near North Pole; man may have died of exposure Wasilla woman may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning Fairbanks still gets cold, but not for as long or often Some shaking felt after moderate Alaska earthquake Blood Bank of Alaska opens permanent facility in Juneau Recreational fishing rules to be overhauled under new law
Comments