Honda Recalling More Than 750,000 Vehicles To Fix Faulty Passenger Seat Air Bag Sensor

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling over 750,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a faulty sensor may cause the front passenger air bags to inflate when they’re not supposed to.

The recall covers much of the Honda and Acura model lineup from 2020 to 2022.

Documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that the front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short circuit and fail to disable the air bag as intended.

The sensors are required to turn off the air bags if children or small adults are in the seats.

If that doesn’t happen, it increases the risk of injury.

Dealers will replace the seat sensors at no cost to owners.

Owners will be notified starting March 18.