Suddenly, Tickle Me Elmo looks downright sophisticated.

Apparently, the HOTTEST toy of this Christmas season is . . . the Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn.

If you’re not familiar, it’s a $50 unicorn doll that POOPS a glittery slime out of a heart-shaped hole. I believe the children are our future, teach them well and let them lead the way.

Anyway, if you do get it for your kid, be careful . . . the glitter poop can be hard to clean if you let it sit too long.