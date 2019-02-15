House majority coalition finalizes its leadership team

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The newly formed Alaska House majority coalition has finalized its leadership team.

Fairbanks Rep. Steve Thompson will be majority leader and Anchorage Rep. Chuck Kopp will be House Rules chair. Both are Republicans. Those roles are changed from what Speaker Bryce Edgmon told reporters Thursday.

Democratic Rep. Neal Foster and Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson will co-chair the House Finance Committee.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt will be minority leader of a 15-member GOP caucus.

