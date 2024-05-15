Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

House Signs Off On FAA Bill That Addresses Aircraft Safety And The Refund Rights Of Passengers

May 15, 2024 1:33PM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Congress has passed a bill that is designed to add more safety inspectors at aircraft factories and to give air travelers automatic refunds for canceled or long-delayed flights.

The House gave final approval on Wednesday to a $105 billion measure to reauthorize Federal Aviation Administration programs and sent it to President Joe Biden.

The Senate passed the bill last week.

It will require FAA to hire more air traffic controllers and safety inspectors and increase the use of collision-avoidance technology at airports.

Supporters say the legislation’s provisions are a key step in improving aviation safety after a number of close calls between planes at U.S. airports in the last two years.

You May Also Like

1

Kenya Grace Spouts of on Coachella
2

Lakers Fire Coach Darvin Ham After Just 2 Seasons
3

Democratic US Rep. Henry Cuellar Of Texas And His Wife Are Indicted Over Ties To Azerbaijan
4

Google, Justice Department Make Final Arguments About Whether Search Engine Is A Monopoly
5

Ex-Government Employee Charged With Falsely Accusing Co-Workers Of Joining Capitol Riot