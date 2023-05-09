Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

House Speaker: No Movement On Debt Ceiling In Meeting With President

May 9, 2023 1:45PM AKDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says after meeting with President Joe Biden and other Democrats that he “didn’t see any new movement” toward ending a months-long impasse over raising the nation’s borrowing limit.

That debt ceiling must be raised soon to avert a potential first-ever U.S. default.

Tuesday’s meeting at the White House was the first face-to-face confrontation between the Republicans and Biden and Democratic congressional leaders over the issue.

Afterward, McCarthy stopped short of guaranteeing there would be no default, simply saying he was doing everthing he could.

