Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

How Do Animals React During A Total Solar Eclipse? Scientists Plan To Find Out In April

March 8, 2024 9:00AM AKST
Share
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Ky. On April 8, 2024, the sun will pull another disappearing act across parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada, turning day into night for as much as 4 minutes, 28 seconds. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Researchers and citizen scientists will observe how animals’ routines at several zoos are disrupted during the April 8 total solar eclipse.

The moon’s shadow will sweep across North America including from Texas to Maine.

In 2017, a team noticed strange animal behavior at a South Carolina zoo in the path of total darkness.

This time, scientists will stand by to track how tortoises, giraffes and apes at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas react when day transforms into dusk.

It’s only in recent years that scientists have started to rigorously study the altered behaviors of wild, domestic and zoo animals during a full solar eclipse.

You May Also Like

1

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Talk About The Heartbreak Ending Their First Engagement
2

U.S. Health Officials Drop 5-Day Isolation Time For COVID-19
3

Travis Kelce Grabs A Backstage Smooch As Taylor Swift Exits The Stage In Australia
4

Billie Eilish Signs Melissa McCarthy’s Face At SAG Awards Plus Big Cast Reunions
5

President Biden Orders US Investigation Of National Security Posed By Chinese-Made ‘Smart Cars’