How Dogs Show Love!

Your dog is showing you love – you just need to know how to read the signs. This comes from neuroscientist, Dr. Gregory Berns, who wrote the book How Dogs Love Us.

Like there’s a reason your dog wants to share your bed … besides sleeping on 500 thread count sheets. It’s because they’re pack animals, who sleep together for protection. So when your dog jumps in bed with you, it’s her way of saying “I know you’ll keep me safe tonight while we’re sleeping – and I’ll do the same for you.”

What about when your dog brings you their favorite toy, covered in slobber? Consider it like your boyfriend giving you a jewelry box from Tiffany’s. If your dog brings you his favorite toy – he’s trying to share one of his prized possessions with his favorite person. So, as slobbery as it is, play with your dog and that toy as a way of saying “Thank you!”

Then, you know when your dog rests on your feet while you’re reading? She’s claiming ownership of you.

And don’t feel bad if your dog doesn’t have a meltdown when you leave for work every day. He’ll still miss you – but it’s actually a good thing. It means your dog is comfortable and secure in your house – and trusts you enough to know you’ll be back.