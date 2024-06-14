How This Foster Kid Knew When He Met His Forever Dad

Seven years ago, then-11-year-old Anthony knew when he met Peter Mutabazi, he had met his forever dad. His foster parents abandoned him at the hospital, and Mr. Peter, got him in the middle of the night. Peter had grown up poor in Uganda without a mattress to sleep on or a pair of shoes. He couldn’t bear the thought of that being Anthony’s fate. His own childhood inspired Peter to want to be an inspiration and help like one person did for him as a child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Mutabazi l Foster and Adoptive Dad (@fosterdadflipper)

Anthony was the first foster kid that Peter adopted and they’ve shared their story on Instagram under the handle @fosterdadflipper. Anthony is now 18 and just graduated high school. In reflecting on their relationship, they both agree they helped each other heal and be better people.