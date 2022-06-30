How to Apologize to Your Partner – The Rules

If you’ve had a fight with your significant other, don’t send a text message to say “I’m sorry.”
Save your apology for an in-person conversation. Do that, and your relationship will improve. That’s according to a study in the Journal of Couple and Relationship Therapy.
They found that couples that use text messaging for relationship maintenance – or serious discussions – had significantly lower levels of relationship satisfaction than those who discussed issues face-to-face.
The reason is because you can’t see each other’s facial expressions, body language – or hear tone of voice. That leads to more misunderstandings and less intimacy.
So save the arguments and apologies for in-person talks. However, feel free to text some sweet nothings. Loving messages – even when sent in a text message – universally enhance the bond between partners.
