      Weather Alert

How to Apologize to Your Partner – The Rules

Jun 30, 2022 @ 3:00am

The danger of using a text message for apologies.

If you’ve had a fight with your significant other, don’t send a text message to say “I’m sorry.”

Save your apology for an in-person conversation. Do that, and your relationship will improve. That’s according to a study in the Journal of Couple and Relationship Therapy.

They found that couples that use text messaging for relationship maintenance – or serious discussions – had significantly lower levels of relationship satisfaction than those who discussed issues face-to-face.

The reason is because you can’t see each other’s facial expressions, body language – or hear tone of voice. That leads to more misunderstandings and less intimacy.

So save the arguments and apologies for in-person talks. However, feel free to text some sweet nothings. Loving messages – even when sent in a text message – universally enhance the bond between partners.

The post How to Apologize to Your Partner – The Rules appeared first on John Tesh.

You May Also Like
Judge sides with Alaska elections office on House ballot
CDC Green Lights Moderna COVID Shots for Older Kids
Murkowski calls Senate bill on gun violence responsible
Gunman kills 2 during Oslo Pride festival; terror suspected
22 candidates running in Alaska US House regular primary

Recently Played

Thursday, June 30th, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On