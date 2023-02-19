How To Avoid “Shrinkflation” At The Grocery

Inflation has driven up prices…but now you have to be aware of “shrinkflation” at the grocery too! What is that? Paying the same price…but getting LESS of the product. And you might not be aware of the products giving you less.

Toilet paper bundles now giving you 30 less sheets in a roll. Pints of ice cream are 14 oz instead of 16 ounces. Words like “mega” and “family size” aren’t the deal they are claiming to be…look at the fine print of how much of the product you are actually getting. Experts say to buy in bulk and choose the store brand whenever possible!