Here’s a quick way to control your appetite when you go to the grocery store: Have a strong mint before you walk past the bakery section. That advice comes from the book “Why We Buy: The Science of Shopping” by psychologist Paco Underhill.

He says managers put the bakery at the front of the store because they know studies show that simply smelling delicious food will make you buy more food. But if you have a eucalyptus lozenge or a strong mint in your mouth, you’ll kill that smell sensation and you’ll walk right by the sticky buns.

The post How to Control Your Appetite in Grocery Store appeared first on John Tesh.