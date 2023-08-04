Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

How to Control Your Appetite in Grocery Store

August 4, 2023 3:00AM AKDT
Share
How to Control Your Appetite in Grocery Store

Here’s a quick way to control your appetite when you go to the grocery store: Have a strong mint before you walk past the bakery section. That advice comes from the book “Why We Buy: The Science of Shopping” by psychologist Paco Underhill.

He says managers put the  bakery at the front of the store because they know studies show that simply smelling delicious food will make you buy more food. But if you have a eucalyptus lozenge or a strong mint in your mouth, you’ll kill that smell sensation and you’ll walk right by the sticky buns. 

The post How to Control Your Appetite in Grocery Store appeared first on John Tesh.

You May Also Like

1

Boy Stops at Random House to Leave Pep Talk on Stranger’s Doorbell Cam
2

Singer Tony Bennett Passes Away at 96
3

Trump Accused Of Asking Staffer To Delete Camera Footage In Florida Classified Documents Case
4

Randy Meisner, Founding Member Of The Eagles, Dies At 77
5

Helicopter carrying state workers crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say