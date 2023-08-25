How to Cut Out Unhealthy Food

If you’re trying to eat better, and cut out fast food and unhealthy snacks – this will make it easier……

We can train ourselves to crave healthy foods. That’s according to nutrition scientist Dr. Susan Roberts from Tufts University. She says the brain can be rewired to prefer things like fruits and vegetables.

Here’s how to do it: You simply have to choose to eat good-for-you foods when you’re absolutely starving. Because true hunger will help form neurological connections that’ll make you associate the taste of healthy foods with the pleasure of satiating your hunger.

So Dr. Roberts says just reach for a healthy snack the next 10 to 15 times when you’re really hungry and that’ll solidify a new habit. And Dr. Roberts says she’s had patients who have changed their cravings in as little as 2 weeks.

