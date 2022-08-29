How To Earn $5,000 By Eating Cereal For Dinner

Cereal isn’t just for breakfast anymore.

At least that’s what Kellogg’s is telling people in a new promotion that promises to pay five people $5,000 for switching to cereal at dinnertime.

“Kellogg’s cereals shine as stars of the breakfast table, but morning isn’t the only time cereal can bring the fun,” says spokeswoman Sadie Garcia.

The company is asking customers to eat cereal for dinner and then write about it on Instagram between now and September 26th, which is National Breakfast Day. For the next five weeks, one winner per week will receive the cash and a year’s supply of their favorite Kellogg’s cereal, the company says.

What’s the most unusual dinner you’ve eaten?