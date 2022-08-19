Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

How to Fall Asleep Fast if You’re Stressed Out

August 19, 2022 3:00AM AKDT
If you find yourself so stressed out that you just can’t fall asleep, try this tip: Wiggle your toes for 60 seconds.

That’s a little do-it-yourself reflexology – a type of massage that triggers pressure points in the body to relieve tension and treat illness.

Reflexologists say that a good toe-wiggling helps release energy in the feet, and triggers a relaxation response that gradually spreads through the whole body……

You’ll be able to drift off quickly, and then stay asleep.

