How to Fall Asleep Fast if You’re Stressed Out

If you find yourself so stressed out that you just can’t fall asleep, try this tip: Wiggle your toes for 60 seconds.

That’s a little do-it-yourself reflexology – a type of massage that triggers pressure points in the body to relieve tension and treat illness.

Reflexologists say that a good toe-wiggling helps release energy in the feet, and triggers a relaxation response that gradually spreads through the whole body……

You’ll be able to drift off quickly, and then stay asleep.

