How can you help the animals at your local shelter? There are a few items you can donate that you may not have thought of. Pet rescue expert Rocky Kanaka created the TV show “Save Our Shelter”, and he says, aside from money and your time, these are the things shelters need most:

Vet care services

Paper towels

Cleaning supplies

Office supplies

Cat litter

Kanaka says, no one ever thinks to donate cat litter, but shelters always need it. In fact, it’s probably what shelters need the most.