You may have heard that playing classical music will boost the growth of a baby’s brain. It’s called the “Mozart Effect.” Well, the Mozart Effect has been debunked in children – BUT it does work on plants!
When researchers played Bach sonatas alongside fields planted with wheat, the yield was 66% higher than in fields where music wasn’t playing.
Researchers say that plants react the best to sound frequencies between 100 and 600 hertz – which is the frequency of most classical music. But when researchers played loud rock music – which includes much higher sound frequencies – the plants tended to wither and die.
So, if you want your vegetable garden or your houseplants to flourish, play any Baroque music – from Mozart to Bach – within “earshot” for at least 15 minutes every day.
The post How to Improve the Growth of Your Plants appeared first on John Tesh.