How to Improve the Growth of Your Plants

Jul 26, 2022 @ 3:00am

You may have heard that playing classical music will boost the growth of a baby’s brain. It’s called the “Mozart Effect.” Well, the Mozart Effect has been debunked in children – BUT it does work on plants! 

When researchers played Bach sonatas alongside fields planted with wheat, the yield was 66% higher than in fields where music wasn’t playing.

Researchers say that plants react the best to sound frequencies between 100 and 600 hertz – which is the frequency of most classical music. But when researchers played loud rock music – which includes much higher sound frequencies – the plants tended to wither and die. 

So, if you want your vegetable garden or your houseplants to flourish, play any Baroque music – from Mozart to Bach – within “earshot” for at least 15 minutes every day. 

