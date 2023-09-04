Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

How to Reboot Your Brain and Focus on a New Goal

September 4, 2023 3:00AM AKDT
To reboot your brain, and focus on a new goal, wash your hands!  The act of washing your hands can cleanse your brain of old ideas. 

Researchers at the University of Toronto discovered that hand washing – or even using hand sanitizer – can make prior goals seem less important and new goals more important. It helps us shift our priorities. That’s because wiping away dirt becomes a physical trigger for psychological cleanse – making it easier to separate old and new ideas.  

So, if you’re trying to shift your focus to something new, go wash your hands. You’ll find it easier to let go of the recent past and move on.

