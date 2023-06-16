Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

How To See 5 Planets Line Up In The Sky On Saturday Morning

June 16, 2023 3:28PM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s another chance to see five planets lined up in the sky.

Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus and Mercury will appear together before sunrise on Saturday, weather permitting. Jupiter and Saturn will be bright in the sky and easiest to see.

Mercury will be the lowest to the horizon and harder to spot.

And you’ll need to break out binoculars or a telescope to find Neptune and Uranus.

A similar five-planet lineup happened in March, and a smaller alignment with three planets is coming next month.

This happens when the planets’ orbits line them up on one side of the sun from Earth’s perspective.

You May Also Like

1

Boris Johnson Quits As UK Lawmaker After Being Told He Will Be Sanctioned For Misleading Parliament
2

Did Aliens Land In This Las Vegas Backyard?
3

Legendary Pro Wrestler The Iron Sheik Dies At 81
4

Lawmakers Propose To Weaken Obama-Era Rule Requiring Airlines To Advertise Full Airfare Price
5

Man Who Told Jurors He Had ‘Fun’ At The Capitol Riot Is Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison