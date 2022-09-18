Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

How To Watch The Queen’s Funeral on Monday

September 18, 2022 9:30AM AKDT
Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest Monday with a historic state funeral in London.  Here’s how to watch:

First off, you’ll have to wake up early – the ceremony begins 11am local time, which means 6am EST in the U.S. and 3am on the West Coast.

The funeral will be broadcast on multiple networks, including NBC, ABC, PBS, CNN, Fox News, and BBC America.

It will also be livestreamed on YouTube, and be available for replay on Hulu.

Do you plan to watch?

