Hulu Streaming All “Brat Pack” Movies

June 18, 2024 8:06AM AKDT
Andrew McCarthy is making peace with a term coined by a newspaper writer that he and many other fellow actors in the group felt tarnished their careers. That’s the subject of his Hulu documentary “Brats”, now streaming.

He connects with Emilio Estevez (whom the article was focused on), Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, and Jon Cryer to dissect that period of time when they ruled Hollywood. And confronts the writer of the scathing article who coined the term “Brat Pack.” To celebrate the documentary, Hulu is streaming all nine Brat Pack films: About Last Night, Betsy’s Wedding, Blue City, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Fresh Horses, Say Anything, St. Elmo’s Fire, TAPS & Weird Science.

One person you don’t see in the documentary is Molly Ringwald, who McCarthy said wanted to “keep looking forward.”

