      Weather Alert

‘Hundreds of millions’ in bogus jobless benefits paid out

May 21, 2020 @ 5:02pm

By RACHEL LA CORTE Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Impostors have used the stolen information of tens of thousands of people in Washington state to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits. Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine says that the state is currently working with federal law enforcement, financial institutions and the U.S. Department of Labor to investigate the fraud. LeVine said that she can’t release specific numbers or details while the investigation is ongoing. More than 1.1 million people in Washington have filed for unemployment benefits since businesses started closing in March because of COVID-19. The state has paid out nearly $3.8 billion in benefits.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
DC health officials recommend canceling all mass gatherings
As virus shuts schools, experts debate if that curbs spread