Hundreds protest stay-at-home order outside Michigan Capitol
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of people angry over Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order protested in heavy rain outside the state Capitol. The demonstration Thursday was smaller than previous rallies. It was organized by a conservative activist group that has sued Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and organized or participated in several protests since early April. The Republican-led Legislature was not in session, and the Capitol was closed to the public. Although the state attorney general warned that protesters who flouted social distancing requirements could face arrest, there were no arrests at Thursday’s protest. A court will hear arguments Friday in Republican lawmakers’ lawsuit challenging the governor’s ability to extend an emergency declaration without their blessing.