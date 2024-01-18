Hunter Biden Agrees To Deposition With House Republicans After Months Of Defiance, Committee Says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has agreed to appear before House Republicans for a private deposition next month, ending months of defiance from the president’s son, who had insisted on testifying publicly.

The House Oversight Committee announced Thursday that the two parties have come to an agreement for Hunter Biden to sit for a deposition on Feb. 28.

Republicans had been set to advance a contempt resolution against him to the House floor this week but called it off Tuesday to give attorneys additional time to reach an agreement.

A request for comment from Hunter Biden’s attorneys was not immediately returned.