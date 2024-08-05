Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall In Florida

August 5, 2024 3:37AM AKDT
Share
A man takes photos of the surf pushed by winds from Tropical Storm Debby as they break over the sea wall in Cedar Key, Fla., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Christopher O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Debby has made landfall in northern Florida as a Category 1 storm, bringing with it the potential for record-setting rains, catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Debby has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

The storm made landfall Monday morning near Steinhatchee, a community of less than 1,000 residents in the Big Bend area of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The storm made landfall in one of the least populated areas of Florida, but forecasters warned heavy rain could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

Nearly 214,000 customers were without power in Florida on Monday morning.

You May Also Like

1

MIX 103.1 Presents Natasha Bedingfield LIVE!
2

Lisa Kudrow Gives Fun Backstory To The “Friends” Opener In The Fountain
3

Lady Gaga AND Celine Dion Set to Perform at Paris Olympics
4

Will Lady Gaga Perform At The Olympic Opening Ceremony?
5

Lady Gaga Performs French Cabaret At Olympics