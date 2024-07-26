Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Prime Video’s Most Popular Documentary

July 26, 2024 12:54AM AKDT
Celine Dion’s documentary has set an important record.

I Am: Celine Dion,’ the film that chronicles the singer’s extraordinary career and her recent health struggles, has become Prime Video’s most popular documentary ever.

This has also radically boosted Dion’s music streams and sales.

Since the doc’s release on June 25th, “Dion’s catalog streams are up +33% worldwide,” Amazon MGM Studios says.

Celine is expected to be apart of the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony. Way to go!

