Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

“I Am Legend” Will Get A Sequel Exploring The Alternate Ending

February 16, 2023 6:04AM AKST
Share

What if Will Smith’s character lives?? That will be explored in a sequel to “I Am Legend” in the works now. In the original 2007 theatrical release, Will Smith’s character doesn’t make it (spoiler alert).  But the DVD followed an alternate ending where he lives…and this storyline will follow that.

In the original 2007 film, Smith’s character Neville sacrifice himself so that a woman and her son could escape New York with the cure to the global pandemic that basically killed everyone. The alternate ending saw Neville strike a deal for a truce with the infected and leave New York with the other characters.

Michael B. Jordan is also onboard to star.

You May Also Like

1

Woman Faked Cancer To Get Donations On GoFundMe
2

The World’s Oldest Dog Is Over 30-Years-Old
3

Skull found in ’97 in remote Alaska belongs to New York man
4

The World’s Oldest Dog Is Over 30-Years-Old
5

“Groundhog Day” Movie Is 30 Years Old