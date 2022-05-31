      Weather Alert

Iann Dior Is In Style

May 31, 2022 @ 12:14pm

With a last name like Dior, you might expect to hear about fashion this episode, but Iann Dior spouts off about everything but.

Iann joins Spout host Nick Major to talk skateboarding injuries, what it’s like to be friends with MGK, the benefits of therapy, hating sushi, Tim Burton, his aspirations to become a director, and dealing with the passing of a friend.

Plus, the genre-bending artist explains the full story of how his name came to be, why J. Cole is his inspiration, and more!

 

