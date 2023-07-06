Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

IHOP Introducing Pancake Tacos

July 6, 2023 6:02AM AKDT
Share
International House of Pancakes restaurant entrance showing IHOP logo, Spokane Valley, Washington mall, a multinational pancake house headquartered in Glendale California and owned by Dine Brands Global company. (Photo by: Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

IHOP is giving you a handheld pancake experience with new sweet and savory Pancake Tacos, but only through the end of this month.

  • Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Pancake Taco: Fresh sliced strawberries and creamy cheesecake mousse inside a folded silver dollar pancake. IHOP recommends topping it with chocolate chips for extra indulgence.
  • Caramel Banana Pancake Taco: Creamy cheesecake mousse drizzled with vanilla sauce & dulce de leche caramel sauce topped with sliced bananas inside a folded silver dollar pancake. IHOP recommends topping it with chocolate chips for extra indulgence.
  • Breakfast Pancake Taco: Scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, jack & cheddar cheese blend and white cheese sauce inside a folded silver dollar pancake. IHOP recommends topping it with salsa for a hint of spice.
  • Country Chicken and Gravy Pancake Taco: Crispy chicken, shredded hashbrowns, and country gravy inside a folded silver dollar pancake. IHOP recommends topping with pickles for an extra salty crunch.

The price is $6 for one order of three same-flavored tacos through July 30, 2023.

You May Also Like

1

“Titanic” Director James Cameron Says There’s “No Excuse” For Titan Submersible Disaster
2

Attorney General Denies Whistleblower Claims Of Interference In Hunter Biden Investigation
3

Speaker McCarthy Supports Expunging Former President Trump’s Impeachments
4

Fans Sing For Lewis Capaldi When He Loses His Voice On Stage
5

This Guy Ended Up Getting A Private Flight After A Long Delay