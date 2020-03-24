In global fight vs. virus, over 1.5 billion told: Stay home

NEW YORK (AP) — A fifth of the world’s population has been asked or ordered to stay home as coronavirus infections soar. Britain on Monday became the latest European country to effectively lock down. It comes as the hunt for ventilators and other medical supplies is consuming Europe and the U.S. Political paralysis has stalled efforts for quick aid from Congress, sending U.S. stocks down. New York City’s mayor says hospitals are 10 days away from running out of basic supplies. Medical gear and hospital space also are in short supply elsewhere. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order making it a crime to stockpile supplies needed by medical workers.