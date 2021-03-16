      Weather Alert

In one week, Duke COVID cases approach fall semester total

Mar 16, 2021 @ 8:26am

By BRYAN ANDERSON Associated Press/Report for America
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke University saw nearly as many coronavirus cases in one week as it did during the entire fall semester. The university’s online tracker shows a quadrupling of positive cases among students over the previous week. Top administrators blame fraternities for the surge amid reports of recruitment activities and off-campus parties. The campus will remain on lockdown through the end of this week. In-person classes have been moved online and off-campus students are urged to stay off campus. Those in residence halls or apartments must remain in their room unless they are performing essential activities.

 

