In-person attorney visits to resume in Alaska prison system
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Corrections is allowing attorney-client visits to resume within its facilities after a yearlong suspension brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The department says visits can resume starting Wednesday, with limits. For example, the person who is imprisoned must be fully vaccinated and attorneys will be subject to screening, including temperature checks. Face coverings and appointments will be required. Alaska Public Media reports that for the past year, those in the department’s custody have had to rely on phone calls from lawyers to discuss their cases. One defense attorney who has pushed for greater access called the policy change a “big deal.”