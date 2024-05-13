Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Internet Outraged At Pic Of A Baby On The Floor At The Eras Tour

May 13, 2024 6:57AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift fans were shocked and appalled when photos began circulating of a small baby laying on the ground at the Eras Tour in Paris. The baby was laying on the ground in the crowded general admission area and X user Gina shared the photos captioning her post, “get ur baby off the floor and GO HOME.” The woman who took the pic said the child did seem to have some sort of ear protection from the loud music and crowd noise, but the baby could easily have been stepped on.

 

They also shared an overhead shot of the crowded GA pit at the show, admonishing the parents who brought the baby to the concert.

MORE HERE

You May Also Like

1

Kenya Grace Spouts of on Coachella
2

Lakers Fire Coach Darvin Ham After Just 2 Seasons
3

Democratic US Rep. Henry Cuellar Of Texas And His Wife Are Indicted Over Ties To Azerbaijan
4

Google, Justice Department Make Final Arguments About Whether Search Engine Is A Monopoly
5

Ex-Government Employee Charged With Falsely Accusing Co-Workers Of Joining Capitol Riot