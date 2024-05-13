Internet Outraged At Pic Of A Baby On The Floor At The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans were shocked and appalled when photos began circulating of a small baby laying on the ground at the Eras Tour in Paris. The baby was laying on the ground in the crowded general admission area and X user Gina shared the photos captioning her post, “get ur baby off the floor and GO HOME.” The woman who took the pic said the child did seem to have some sort of ear protection from the loud music and crowd noise, but the baby could easily have been stepped on.

Taylor Swift Fans Shocked by Baby Left on Floor During Paris Concert | Click to read more https://t.co/dAtNvSEHRT — TMZ (@TMZ) May 12, 2024

They also shared an overhead shot of the crowded GA pit at the show, admonishing the parents who brought the baby to the concert.

