Interview: KBEAR Radiothon for St. Jude Kids
For more than two decades, KFQD sister station KBEAR 104.1 has taken part of the annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon – and they’re at it again right now. Donations from listeners of KBEAR help fund the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee – which treats children with cancer at no charge to the family. KBEAR’s Matt Valley spoke with KFQD’s Toben Shelby about the radiothon’s origins, how listeners can get involved, and more.
For more KFQD interviews, click here.