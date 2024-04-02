Iowa’s Elite 8 Win Over LSU Is Most-Watched Women’s College Basketball Game On Record

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after defeating LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Caitlin Clark can claim another record, the most-watched women’s college basketball game ever.

Iowa’s 94-87 victory over LSU averaged 12.3 million viewers on ESPN, according to Nielsen. Clark scored 41 points as the Hawkeyes avenged last year’s loss in the national championship game to the Tigers.

The viewership surpassed the 11.84 million who watched the 1983 NCAA championship game between Southern California and Louisiana Tech.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey played for Louisiana Tech and was matched up against USC great Cheryl Miller in that game, won by the Trojans 64-58.