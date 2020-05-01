‘Is my dad alive?’: Outrage as deaths mount at veterans home

Outrage is building among family members of the dead at a Massachusetts home for aging veterans who say leadership allowed the coronavirus to spread unchecked and failed to protect their loved ones. Seventy one veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 have died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. It’s the deadliest known outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. A new leader has been installed and dozens of National Guard members have been sent there to help, but staffers say it’s too little, too late. One employee says “the damage has already been done.”