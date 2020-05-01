      Weather Alert

‘Is my dad alive?’: Outrage as deaths mount at veterans home

Apr 30, 2020 @ 5:53pm

Outrage is building among family members of the dead at a Massachusetts home for aging veterans who say leadership allowed the coronavirus to spread unchecked and failed to protect their loved ones. Seventy one veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 have died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. It’s the deadliest known outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. A new leader has been installed and dozens of National Guard members have been sent there to help, but staffers say it’s too little, too late. One employee says “the damage has already been done.”

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
DC health officials recommend canceling all mass gatherings
As virus shuts schools, experts debate if that curbs spread