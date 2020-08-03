      Weather Alert

Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Aug 3, 2020 @ 9:20am

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Isaias is forecast to return to hurricane strength early as it approaches the Carolinas, where residents are being warned to brace for flooding rains and storm surge. Isaias remained a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph on Monday morning, where the storm remained more than 200 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Officials in Myrtle Beach ordered swimmers out of the water Monday while downtown Charleston braced for potential flooding. In North Carolina, officials were wrapping up evacuations of Ocracoke Island, which took a beating from Hurricane Dorian last year. The National Hurricane Service said Monday morning that the storm is growing stronger again as it moves toward the Carolinas with maximum sustained winds around 70 mph.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say