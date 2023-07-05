Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Israel Ends West Bank Raid Calling It A Blow To Militants. Palestinians Grapple With Destruction

July 5, 2023 2:12AM AKDT
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israel has withdrawn its troops from a militant stronghold in the West Bank but warned that its most intense military operation in the occupied territory in nearly two decades was not a one-off.

The pullout Wednesday morning ended an intense two-day operation that killed 12 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier.

Residents of the Jenin refugee camp found widespread damage after daybreak.

The army claimed to have inflicted heavy damage on militant groups in Jenin, but it remained unclear whether there would be any lasting effect after nearly a year and a half of heavy fighting in the West Bank.

