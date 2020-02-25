Italian hikers rescued in Alaska after visiting infamous bus
By RACHEL D’ORO
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Italian man suffering from frostbite and four other tourists were rescued in Alaska’s wilderness after visiting an abandoned bus that played a key role in the “Into the Wild” book and movie. Alaska State Troopers say the five Italians were rescued Saturday after visiting the bus on the Stampede Trail. Troopers say the hikers were found 13 miles from the trailhead. Trooper spokesman Tim DeSpain says one hiker had frostbite to his feet and was transported to Fairbanks for treatment. He says the hiker’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. The other four hikers were picked up by friends in Healy.