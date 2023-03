Oh what a glorious day!! Today at IHOP from 7am to 7pm you can get a free short stack of pancakes! International Bank of Pancakes loyalty members will also get two times the PanCoins on any additional menu items purchased. (Members can also get free pancakes on their birthday.)

Newspaper boy voice: FREE PANCAKES HERE. GET YOUR FREE PANCAKES HERE. — IHOP (@IHOP) February 28, 2023

What’s your favorite topping? Maple syrup or flavored??

MORE HERE