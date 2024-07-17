Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jack Black Cancels The Tenacious D Tour Amid Controversy

July 17, 2024 8:00AM AKDT
Source: YouTube
Jack Black announced on Instagram that he’s pulling the plug on the Tenacious D’s tour. He said he was ‘blindsided’ on stage during Sunday’s concert in Australia, after bandmate Kyle Gass said during his birthday wish before blowing out candles, ‘Don’t miss Trump next time.’ A reference to the assassination attempt on the former president at a Pennsylvania rally over the weekend.

 

In hindsight, Gass also apologized in a statement on Tuesday, telling their fans, ‘The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake.’ 

