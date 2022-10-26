James Cameron Isn’t A Fan Of Superhero Movies

Marvel Studios and DC Comics have been pumping out big-budget superhero movies for many years now, but director James Cameron isn’t a fan.

He shared his criticisms of superhero movies: ‘Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t.’ He continued about the perceived lack of depth saying, “They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”

To be fair, Avenger Hawkeye’s family plays a major role in his story line…but he may have a point with the other characters.

What do you think? Does he have a point? Does it take away from enjoying those kinds of movies?