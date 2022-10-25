James Corden Explains What Happened To Get Him Banned From A NYC Restaurant

Instead of his normal monologue, James Corden took time to tell his version of what happened at Balthazar in New York city that got him banned…then unbanned. And then denied anything happened to the New York Times…and now here we are.

Typically James said he takes a “British” approach to these situations and ignores it. His parents were in the audience and James referenced the fact his dad pointed out that he complained, so he must explain. He started off saying how much he adores the food, vibe and service at Balthazar, and even said he’d go there every day if he lived in New York. James explained that since he didn’t raise his voice or use derogatory language, he didn’t think he did anything wrong. But he made a rude comment he says he now regrets because it was “unnecessary and ungracious.” He claims his wife was given the wrong order three times, and he made a comment that he should go back there and cook it himself.

